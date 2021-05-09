Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 687,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,792. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

