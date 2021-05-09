Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,683. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

