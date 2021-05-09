Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.