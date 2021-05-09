Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Shares of RDW stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 705.80 ($9.22). 704,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,574. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

