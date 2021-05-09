Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.330-3.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of REG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

