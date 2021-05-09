Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 4,954 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 110.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

