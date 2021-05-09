Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

