Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $890,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 11,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $153.80 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

