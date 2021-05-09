Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $132.04, but opened at $127.11. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $127.92, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 133,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

