Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.99% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $192,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

