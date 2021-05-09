Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $29.97 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

RBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock worth $42,611 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

