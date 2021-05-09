Ren (REN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.49 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ren has a total market cap of $961.68 million and approximately $96.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

