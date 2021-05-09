REPO Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $181,307.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00249074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.29 or 0.01185235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00774217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,299.46 or 1.00077699 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

