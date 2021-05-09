Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $136.34 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

