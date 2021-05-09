Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

