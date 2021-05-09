Reviewing Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,823.10% N/A -239.38% Vivos N/A N/A -1,120.71%

Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neovasc and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 306.65%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Vivos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.09 million 27.80 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.17 Vivos $10,000.00 2,864.97 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neovasc.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

