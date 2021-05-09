Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.30 ($128.59).

ETR RHM opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

