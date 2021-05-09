Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

