Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 10.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59. 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $617.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

