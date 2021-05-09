Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

