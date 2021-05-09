RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 409,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 806,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMGB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $16,549,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

