RMPL (RMPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,088.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $794,031.34 and approximately $13,088.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RMPL has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.