Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.