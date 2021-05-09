Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 514,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,453,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

