Rocket Pool Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.07 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $22.58 or 0.00038431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $232.07 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

