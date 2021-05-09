Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $235.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $236.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. 32,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.44 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $9,095,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

