Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.17

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.17 and traded as high as C$62.58. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$62.58, with a volume of 8,094 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

