Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

