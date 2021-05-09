Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ROKU stock traded up $32.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,761,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

