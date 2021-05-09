Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Root in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60. Root has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

