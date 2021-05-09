Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 298 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.