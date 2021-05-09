Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $131,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

