Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

MAR stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

