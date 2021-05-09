Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Linde by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Linde by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.