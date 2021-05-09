Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

