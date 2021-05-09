Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

