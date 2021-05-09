Roth Capital Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.35.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

