Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $334.18

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 334.18 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 357.60 ($4.67). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 354.20 ($4.63), with a volume of 1,101,655 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

