Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Centamin (TSE:CEE) Price Target to C$2.05

Centamin (TSE:CEE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.05 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CEE opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Centamin has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$230,230.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

