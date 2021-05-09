Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

