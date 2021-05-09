Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $51.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

STN stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 673,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

