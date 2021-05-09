Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.08.

TRMLF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

