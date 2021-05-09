Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

TSE CGX opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$791.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The firm had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

