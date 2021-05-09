Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.
TSE CGX opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$791.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.