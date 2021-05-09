Royal Bank of Canada Increases Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$52.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$25.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.32.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

