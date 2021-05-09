Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.78.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.