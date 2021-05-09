Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

