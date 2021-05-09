RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

