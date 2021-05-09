RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $684.40

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 684.40 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 683.82 ($8.93), with a volume of 665437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682.80 ($8.92).

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.