RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $684.40

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 684.40 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 683.82 ($8.93), with a volume of 665437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682.80 ($8.92).

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

