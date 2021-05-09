Ryan B. Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
