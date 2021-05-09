Ryan B. Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

