Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Saipem stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.27. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

